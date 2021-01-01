Graham & Brown Prairie Summer Wallpaper

Prairie Summer combines on trend blushed hues with glimmers of lustrous mica to create an understated sophisticated design. With outlines and shadowing at the essence of this design, Prairie Summer will bring a flair of refined elegance to your décor. At Graham & Brown we have a huge range of wallpaper designs for you to choose from whether you're decorating your bathroom, living room, bedroom or just an accent wall we will have a wallpaper to suit your style!