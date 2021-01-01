From pendleton
Pendleton - Prairie Rush Hour Jacquard Throw - Gray
Cosy into this Prairie Rush throw from Pendleton. Woven in Pendleton's traditional American mills, this blanket is made from a pure virgin wool blend and features the majestic buffalo that roam freely throughout Yellowstone National Park. Perfect for napping, lounging or simply admiring, it'll look great just about anywhere. Key features: * Material: 82% pure virgin wool, 18% cotton * Dimensions: 163x163cm * Buffalo design * Inspired by the Yellowstone National Park * Gray tones * Napped finish * Made in the USA * Dry clean only