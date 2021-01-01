Monte Carlo Prairie II Prairie II 52" 14 Blade Indoor / Outdoor DC Ceiling Fan with Fan Blades Light Kit and Remote Control Aged Pewter Fans Ceiling

Monte Carlo Prairie II Prairie II 52" 14 Blade Indoor / Outdoor DC Ceiling Fan with Fan Blades, Light Kit, and Remote Control A stunning windmill-inspired aesthetic with 14 blades and a 52" blade sweep makes the Prairie II ceiling fan from Monte Carlo a bold and beautiful design. Prairie II is offered in two distinct finish options: Aged Pewter with Light Grey Weathered Oak blades and Brushed Steel with Washed Grey/Silver reversible blades. An integrated 15W LED downlight with 740 net lumens is covered with a frosted Lexan shade. An included 6-speed remote control adds to the functionality of this fan. All Prairie II fans come with a finishing cap for use without a light kit. Features Light kit can be covered with included light kit blanking plate Finish and Blade Variations: Aged Pewter finish includes light grey weathered oak blades Brushed steel finish includes silver/washed oak reversible blades Constructed from steel Comes with a frosted Lexan polycarbonate shade Fan is controllable by a remote control (included) Fixture includes (1) 6" downrod Integrated LED lighting Uses an energy-efficient 25 watt DC motor ETL rated for damp locations Energy Star approved Meets California Title 24 energy standards Covered under a limited lifetime manufacturer warranty Dimensions Blade Span: 52" Height: 14-1/8" Width: 52" Product Weight: 22.9 lbs Shade Diameter: 5-1/4" Blade Specifications Number of Blades: 14 Blades Included: Yes Blade Pitch: 14 Degrees (The Angle of Attack of the Blades; Steeper Blades Move More Air) Fan Blade Material: Wood Motor Specifications Speeds: 6 CFM high: 5003 (cubic feet per minute) Reversible Motor: Yes Motor Wattage: 25 watts Electrical Specifications Wattage: 15 watts Lumens: 740 Color Temperature: 2700K * { box-sizing: border-box; } .column { float: left; width: 33.33%; padding: 5px; } /* Clearfix (clear floats) */ .row::after { content: ""; clear: both; display: table; } Outdoor Ceiling Fans Aged Pewter