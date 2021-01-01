From monte carlo

Monte Carlo Prairie II Prairie II 52" 14 Blade Indoor / Outdoor DC Ceiling Fan with Fan Blades Light Kit and Remote Control Aged Pewter Fans Ceiling

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Monte Carlo Prairie II Prairie II 52" 14 Blade Indoor / Outdoor DC Ceiling Fan with Fan Blades, Light Kit, and Remote Control A stunning windmill-inspired aesthetic with 14 blades and a 52" blade sweep makes the Prairie II ceiling fan from Monte Carlo a bold and beautiful design. Prairie II is offered in two distinct finish options: Aged Pewter with Light Grey Weathered Oak blades and Brushed Steel with Washed Grey/Silver reversible blades. An integrated 15W LED downlight with 740 net lumens is covered with a frosted Lexan shade. An included 6-speed remote control adds to the functionality of this fan. All Prairie II fans come with a finishing cap for use without a light kit. Features Light kit can be covered with included light kit blanking plate Finish and Blade Variations: Aged Pewter finish includes light grey weathered oak blades Brushed steel finish includes silver/washed oak reversible blades Constructed from steel Comes with a frosted Lexan polycarbonate shade Fan is controllable by a remote control (included) Fixture includes (1) 6" downrod Integrated LED lighting Uses an energy-efficient 25 watt DC motor ETL rated for damp locations Energy Star approved Meets California Title 24 energy standards Covered under a limited lifetime manufacturer warranty Dimensions Blade Span: 52" Height: 14-1/8" Width: 52" Product Weight: 22.9 lbs Shade Diameter: 5-1/4" Blade Specifications Number of Blades: 14 Blades Included: Yes Blade Pitch: 14 Degrees (The Angle of Attack of the Blades; Steeper Blades Move More Air) Fan Blade Material: Wood Motor Specifications Speeds: 6 CFM high: 5003 (cubic feet per minute) Reversible Motor: Yes Motor Wattage: 25 watts Electrical Specifications Wattage: 15 watts Lumens: 740 Color Temperature: 2700K * { box-sizing: border-box; } .column { float: left; width: 33.33%; padding: 5px; } /* Clearfix (clear floats) */ .row::after { content: ""; clear: both; display: table; } Outdoor Ceiling Fans Aged Pewter

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com