From mary jane's home
Mary Jane's Home Prairie Bloom Multiple Colors/Finishes Standard Cotton Pillow Case | 80PHC34310C1501
Advertisement
Looking out on the Palouse Prairie, it’s easy to go back in time and imagine sun-kissed pioneer girls r unning from flower to flower, tucking wildflower bouquets into their bonnets. The old-fashioned florals in the Prairie Bouquet bed are your own prairie full of bouquets to tuck you in at night. Mary Jane's Home Prairie Bloom Multiple Colors/Finishes Standard Cotton Pillow Case | 80PHC34310C1501