MSI Praia Cream 24 in. x 48 in. Matte Porcelain Floor and Wall Tile (7 cases/112 sq. ft./pallet)

MSIs Praia Crema 24 in. x 48 in. Matte Finish Floor and Wall Tile features a beautifully neutral background of soft creamy hues complemented by a delicate linear pattern. In a sought-after 24 in. x 48 in. large format, this tile visually expands your space while minimizing grout lines for a clean, seamless look. Use it in residential or commercial settings, on floors, walls or countertops and other spaces where easy-care elegance is welcomed. Complete your project with coordinating Praia Crema 3 in. x 24 in. bullnose tile for a professional finish. This is a rectified tile, mechanically finished on all sides to achieve uniformity. Its precise sizing allows for a thinner grout joint, which results in a clean, professional install and reduces staining issues. Color: Praia Cream.