EXCLUSIVE HOME Prague Trellis Grey Cordless Total Blackout Roman Shade 31 in. W x 64 in. L

The Exclusive Home Curtains Prague Trellis Total Blackout Roman Shade is designed with a polyester, woven jacquard fabric and offers an upscale look for any space. This total blackout shade provides maximum privacy and is easy to install. Hang it with an inside mount for a cleaner look, or with an outside mount for 100% blackout, adding 2 to 6 inches to the window recess width for total blackout. Pull the shade up and down easily with the attached handle. The hook-and-loop top allows for easy removal of your shade for easy cleaning. Color: Grey.