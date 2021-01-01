From behr premium
BEHR PREMIUM 1 gal. #PPU25-18 Shutter Gray Eggshell Direct to Metal Interior/Exterior Paint
BEHR PREMIUM Interior/Exterior Direct-To-Metal Eggshell Paint is a 100% acrylic eggshell finish that withstands tough elements on both interior and exterior surfaces. It provides excellent corrosion and flash rust resistance. Engineered for excellent adhesion to a variety of properly prepared ferrous and non-ferrous metal surfaces. This product is also a great finish for properly prepared and primed concrete, masonry, plaster, drywall and wood surfaces. Color: Shutter Gray.