BEHR 1 gal. #PPU18-18 Mined Coal Flat Multi-Surface Exterior Roof Paint
The BEHR Multi-Surface Roof Paint is a premium quality, durable, 100% acrylic latex flat finish. This coating is mildew and algae resistant and will not discolor or yellow when exposed to typical high roof temperatures. It has excellent adhesion to various types of roofing materials and is tintable to match a variety of custom colors. Ideal for use on new or old unglazed tile, masonry shingle, anchored gravel, aluminum/metal materials, composite sheet, asphalt shingles, concrete or cement block, urethane foam, slate or wood shake roofs. Color: Mined Coal.