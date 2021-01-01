From behr marquee
BEHR MARQUEE 1 gal. #PPU17-06 Crushed Peony Flat Exterior Paint & Primer
For a classic, cultivated look on your home's exterior walls, choose BEHR MARQUEE Flat Exterior paint. Featuring the most advanced dirt and fade technology available from BEHR that keeps your home looking freshly painted longer. This gorgeous low-lustre sheen minimizes minor surface imperfections to bring out the best in wood and vinyl siding as well as brick, stucco and other masonry. Color: Crushed Peony.