PPTVC 3.5mm to 2RCA Audio Cable 3ft, Auxiliary Adapter, Stereo Splitter Cable AUX, RCA Y Cord for Smartphone, Speakers, Tablet, HDTV, MP3 Player

?What\u2019s it used for?Easily connect a smartphone, tablet, or MP3 player to a speaker, stereo receiver, or other RCA-enabled device. 3.5mm Male Connector on one end and two Male RCA connectors on the other end. Widely Compatibility?The audio auxiliary stereo Y splitter cable is compatible with iPhone, iPod, iPad, MP3 players, CD players, laptops, tablets and any other digital device with a 3.5mm audio jack; and home audio systems, like amplifier or receiver with RCA jacks. Nylonshirt & Metal Shell & Gold Plated? Cable with gold-plated connectors and zinc alloy case which transmits the sound signal with minimal signal loss. the braided nylon jacket offers additional protection to prevent bent damage. High & Stereo Sound Quality? The Cmple 3.5mm Male to 2-Male RCA Cable transmits audio in stereo format. 24K gold-plated contacts ensure the cleanest sound experience possible, not only seamlessly transmitted, clear, high-quality stereo sound, but also consistent reliability an