PPG TIMELESS 1 gal. PPG1172-3 Jam Session Satin Interior One-Coat Paint with Primer

PPG TIMELESS Interior Paint and Primer is formulated with our most advanced paint innovation providing complete 1-coat hide, coverage and durability. With PPG TIMELESS Color Protect Technology, you get guaranteed 1-coat coverage in 1000 plus colors and the toughest, most wear resistant finish. When you choose PPG TIMELESS Paint you can be confident that you'll complete your project quickly and that the color you chose is the color that will stay until you're ready to change it. 1-coat coverage only when tinted to colors specified for PPG TIMELESS Interior Paints. Color: Jam Session.