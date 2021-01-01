PPG TIMELESS 1 gal. PPG1114-2 River Reed Semi-Gloss Exterior One-Coat Paint with Primer

PPG TIMELESS Exterior Paint and Primer is formulated with our most advanced paint innovation providing complete one coat hide, coverage and durability. With PPG TIMELESS UV-Protect Technology, you get guaranteed one coat coverage in 900+ colors and the best resistance to extreme weather. The tough finish provides exceptional resistance to chipping, flaking and cracking and provides a mold, mildew and algae resistant coating. When you choose PPG TIMELESS Paint you can be confident that you'll complete your project quickly and that the exterior of your home will stay beautiful and protected. 1-coat coverage only when tinted to colors specified for PPG TIMELESS Exterior Paints. Color: River Reed.