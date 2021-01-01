From ppg ultralast
PPG UltraLast 1 qt. PPG1105-4 Foothills Eggshell Interior Paint and Primer
PPG UltraLast Interior Paint and Primer delivers unprecedented washability that sets a new standard for super-premium interior paints. Proprietary CLEAN SURFACE TECHNOLOGY is a powerful integration of automotive and industrial coatings technology that delivers easy removal of stains and scuffs, as well as exceptional resistance to color loss and gloss change in any sheen and paint color. Choose PPG UltraLast to keep walls looking clean and fresh until it is time to change the paint color. Color: Foothills.