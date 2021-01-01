PPG TIMELESS 1 gal. PPG1103-3 Soft Suede Semi-Gloss Interior One-Coat Paint with Primer

PPG Timeless Interior Paint and Primer is formulated with our most advanced paint innovation providing complete 1 coat hide, coverage and durability. With PPG Timeless Color Protect Technology, you get guaranteed 1 coat coverage in 1000 and above colors and the toughest, most wear resistant finish. When you choose PPG Timeless Paint you can be confident that youll complete your project quickly and that the color you chose is the color that will stay until youre ready to change it. Learn more at ppgtimeless.com. 11 coat coverage only when tinted to colors specified for PPG Timeless Interior Paints. Color: Soft Suede.