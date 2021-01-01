From multi-pro
MULTI-PRO 5 gal. PPG1093-1 Perfect Solution Eggshell Interior Paint
MULTI-PRO Interior Latex Paint is a durable, quality interior vinyl acrylic paint designed for new and repaint applications where speed of application is most important in both the commercial and multi-family markets. MULTI-PRO Interior Wall and Ceiling paint has good hide and easy application properties on walls, ceilings and trim surfaces. Low VOC, vinyl acrylic latex paint. Color: Perfect Solution.