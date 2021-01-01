From ppg timeless
PPG TIMELESS 8 oz. PPG1047-7 Carob Chip Semi-Gloss Interior/Exterior Paint Sample
Advertisement
Our colors, your vision. For over 130 years, painters have trusted PPG for high quality paint, innovative solutions and designer color expertise. Use this color sample to try a few color options in your home: make sure you've chosen the perfect shade to bring your vision to life. Once you've found the perfect color, choose one of our high quality products, have the color mixed in and get started. Color: Carob Chip.