PPG UltraLast 1 qt. #PPG1033-2 Wayward Willow Matte Interior Paint and Primer

Backed by 135 years of coatings expertise, PPG UltraLast Interior Paint and Primer delivers unprecedented washability that sets a new standard for super-premium interior paints. Proprietary Clean Surface Technology is a powerful integration of automotive and industrial coatings technology that delivers easy removal of stains and scuffs, as well as exceptional resistance to color loss and gloss change - in any sheen and paint color. Choose PPG UltraLast to keep walls looking clean and fresh until it is time to change the paint color. Color: Wayward Willow.