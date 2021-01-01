From toastmaster
Powerstation XL Universal Battery Made for Smartphones Tablets and Other USBC and USBA Compatible Devices 15000mAh Grey 401102951
Advertisement
15, 000MAH Battery: Reliable battery cells hold their charge for when you need it most. Charge multiple devices: Charge multiple devices using the USB-C and USB-A ports. Versatile usb-c port: Use the USB-C port to charge the power station XL battery, or use that same port to charge your device. LED Power indicator: A four-light LED power indicator displays charging status and current battery life. UNV-PWRSTION-15K CER-0326 CERT UNV-PWRSTION-15K ETL