From fellowes

Fellowes Powershred 9C 9-sheet Cross-Cut Personal Paper Shredder

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

The Fellowes Powershred® 9C Cross-Cut Paper Shredder is a reliable desk side shredder for personal use. Patented Safety Lock disables shredder for added safety protection. The 9C shreds 9 sheets per pass into 5/32” x 1-3/8” cross-cut particles (Security Level P-4) and also safely shreds staples, paper clips and plastic credit cards. It has a 3.8-gallon bin with easy lift-off head. Designed for individual use, the 9C shreds for up to 5 minutes before a 30 minute cool down period is needed. Includes 1 year product warranty plus 3 year cutter warranty.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com