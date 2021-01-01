PowerShot ELPH 360 HS Black Digital Camera w16 GB SD Card

The PowerShot ELPH 360 HS records video in pristine 1080p HD so that youll never have to miss a moment. Looking to save the magic moments that happen in everyday life, with the stylish PowerShot ELPH 360 HS camera is slim enough to have with you when and where you need it. 12x Optical Zoom helps to capture small details in sharp clarity while the 20.2 Megapixel CMOS sensor delivers stunningly clear Snapshots. Store thousands of quality photos on the 16 GB SDHC memory card Our exclusive starter kit contains the PowerShot ELPH 360 Digital Camera, Transcend 16GB SD card, starter cleaning kit, SD card reader/writer, mini table tripod, protective case, and an extra battery so that one should never run out of power