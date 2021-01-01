PowerShot ELPH 360 Digital Camera w 12x Optical Zoom and Image Stabilization WiFi NFC Enabled Purple

Best Quality Guranteed. 12x Optical Zoom with Optical Image Stabilizer helps you capture images with flexibility and ease Operating temperature:32-104F / 0-40C.Built-in Wi-Fi and NFC allows for easy sharing and transferring of images and videos 202 Megapixel CMOS sensor combines with the DIGIC 4+ Image Processor to help deliver stunning image quality even in low light 1080p HD video capabilities. Focal length 4.5 (W) 54.0 (T) mm (35mm film equivalent: 25300mm) Large 30-inch LCD enables easy viewing even from a wide angle Hybrid Auto lets you record up to four seconds of video before each image you capture, then automatically combines each clip and still into a quick video recap of the day Creative Shot mode uses composition, color and lighting from your original image to create unique images with an artistic flair Story Highlights enables the camera to automatically compi