From intaglia
PowerShot ELPH 190 Digital Camera w 10x Optical Zoom and Image Stabilization WiFi NFC Enabled Blue
Best Quality Guranteed. 10x Optical Zoom with Optical Image Stabilizer helps you capture images with flexibility and ease Built-in Wi-Fi and NFC allows for easy sharing and transferring of images and videos; Digital Zoom: 4x 20.0 Megapixel CCD sensor combines with the DIGIC 4+ Image Processor to help deliver stunning image quality 720p HD video capabilities. Dimensions (W x H x D) 3.75 x 2.24 x 0.93 in. / 95.3 x 56.8 x 23.6mm Smart AUTO intelligently selects the proper settings based on predefined shooting situations. Operating temperature:32-104F / 0-40C.Auto focus System: TTL Auto focus Scene Modes such as Fisheye Effect, Toy Camera Effect and Monochrome provide creative freedom to capture your photos Help Button provides simple explanations and easy control of your settings; Operating Humidity: 10-90%