Powerline II Lightning Cable 3ft Probably The Worlds Most Durable Cable MFi Certified for iPhone XsXS MaxXRX 88 Plus 77 Plus 66 Plus Black

Best Quality Guranteed. Strength In Numbers: Extreme reinforcement ensures internal wiring is protected to keep phones chargingable to support over 175 lb (80kg). Ultimate Durability: lasts 12X longer than other cables and proven to withstand over 12000 bends in strict laboratory tests. Charge fast: mfi certification and strict quality testing ensure your Apple devices are charged safely, at their fastest possible speed. A Cable for Life: We're so confident about Powerline II's long-lasting performance that we gave it a hassle-free, lifetime. What You Get: PowerLine II (3ft including both ends), a hassle-free lifetime and friendly customer service.