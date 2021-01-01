From samsung sds
Powerline+ II Lightning Cable 3Pack 3 ft 6 ft 10 ft MFi Certified for Flawless Compatibility with iPhone 1111 Pro 11 Pro MaxXsXS MaxXRX 88 Plus 7.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. The Advantage: Join the 50 million+ powered by our leading technology. Staying Power: Lasts 30x longer than ordinary cablesproven in a laboratory environment to withstand 30000 bends. Amazing Strength: One of the toughest cables ever created, with tensile strength capable of withstanding 175 lbs. Apple Certification: MFi certified for flawless compatibility with Apple Lightning devices, ensuring the highest possible charging speeds. What You Get: 3 PowerLine+ II Lightning Cable (3 ft, 6 ft, 10 ft), welcome guide, hassle-free lifetime warranty, and friendly customer service.