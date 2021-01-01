From strong african women empowerment
Strong African Women Empowerment Powerful Black Woman Affirmation African American Pride Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
I can achieve, overcome, accomplish, change, love and heal. I am a black woman. This African empowerment design is perfect for African American women who are proud of their heritage and culture. When you want to celebrate your African roots then this design is for you. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only