Powerful Magnetic Strip Kitchen Tools Strong Magnetic Holder (55CM Black)

This space saving sleek black magnetic rack will securely display your knives and metal tools on the wall or backsplash for easy access while saving valuable countertop and workbench space. The powerful magnets will help keep knives, scissors out of reach of children providing peace of mind at home.Feature- Color: Black.- Material: Stainless steel.- Size: 55x4.8x1.4cm.- Hold knives within safely and securely.- Multi purpose design.- Easy Installation and save space for your kitchen workbench.- Clean and durable.The magnet bar will last for years.