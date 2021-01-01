Andover Healthcare PowerFlex Sport Athletic Horse, Dog & Cat Bandage, 4-pack, Blue, 4-in

Protect your active stallion’s cuts, scrapes and bruises while they heal using the Andover Healthcare PowerFlex Equine Bandage. With a tensile strength of 23 pounds–nearly three times that of other brands, this premium, self-adhering cohesive bandage is highly resistant to abrasion and won’t shred. It’s made using woven fabric base material, linear elastic yarns and high-quality latex cohesive. Linear elastic yarns deliver consistent compression without constricting, moving or falling off over time. With superior adhesion, this bandage is sweat and water-resistant and works well even in cold weather, yet is still easy to remove and won’t stick to skin or fur. Convenient and easy to use, it can be hand-torn straight and clean, so you don’t need scissors. Like all Andover products, this bandage is made in the USA and comes in a variety of standard colors as well as fun prints.