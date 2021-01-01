From dell
Dell PowerEdge R820 Server 2.20Ghz 32-Core 512GB 2x 512GB SSD 6x 1.2TB
Advertisement
Includes proprietary packaging and boxing as shown in pictures Proprietary testing and refurbishing process for all parts including hard disk drives; ready to install in a robust working environment. All servers include power cords, a box of nerds, and custom foam and packaging designed and manufactured at our facility to perfectly fit and protect your server purchase R2-Certified, ISO:9001, ISO:14001 and OSAS:18001-Certified