PowerCore+ mini 3350mAh LipstickSized Portable Charger 3rd Generation Premium Aluminum Power Bank One of the Most Compact External Batteries Uses.

The Advantage: Join the 10 million+ powered by our leading technology. High-speed Charging Technology: PowerIQ detects your device to deliver its fastest possible charge speed up to 1 amp. Ultra Compact: Our original lipstick-shaped aluminum design (3.7 0.9 0.9in, 3oz). Recharges in 3-4 hours with a 1 amp adapter (not included) and the included Micro USB cable. Highest Capacity: One of the most powerful 'mini' portable charger on the market. Adds over one charge (14 hours talktime) to an iPhone 6, almost one full charge to a Galaxy S6 or one full charge to most other phones. What You Get: PowerCore+ mini (3350mAh Premium Aluminum Portable Charger), Micro USB cable, travel pouch, welcome guide, our fan-favorite 18-month warranty and friendly customer service. Lightning cable for iPhone / iPad sold separately.