From dvigear

PowerCore Fusion 5000 Portable Charger 5000mAh 2in1 with Dual USB Wall Charger Foldable AC Plug and PowerIQ Travel Charger Battery Pack for iPhone.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

The Advantage: Join the 50 million+ powered by America's leading USB charging brand. The Ultimate 2-in-1 Charger: A hybrid high-capacity portable battery and dual-port wall charger in one sleek package. High-Speed Charging: In the wall or on-the-go, 's exclusive PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technologies ensure that all devices receive their fastest possible charge. Does not support Qualcomm Quick Charge. Charge-and-Go: Charge your device and PowerCore Fusion's internal battery via a wall outlet, then take it with you for up to 3 phone chargesany place, any time. Boasts a foldable plug to ensure maximum portability. What You Get: PowerCore Fusion 5000, 2ft micro USB cable, travel pouch, welcome guide, our 18-month worry-free and friendly customer service. Compatible phone models: Apple iPhone XR

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com