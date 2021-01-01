PowerCore 5000 Portable Charger UltraCompact 5000mAh External Battery with FastCharging Technology Power Bank for iPhone iPad Samsung Galaxy and More

The Advantage: Join the 50 million+ powered by America's leading USB charging brand. High Capacity: Contains 5000 mAh of power. Enough to provide over an entire replacement charge for iPhone X and Samsung Galaxy S9, or almost 2 charges for iPhone 8. Ultra-Compact: Remarkably small, tubular design slides easily next to your phone in any pocket or bag. Just 10cm tall and 3cm wide. High-Speed Charging: Equipped with exclusive PowerIQ technology, it provides the fastest possible charge to any phone or tablet (up to 2A). Does not support Qualcomm Quick Charge. What You Get: PowerCore 5000, travel pouch, Micro-USB cable, welcome guide, our worry-free 18-month warranty and friendly customer service. USB-C cable and Lightning cable for iPhone and iPad sold separately.