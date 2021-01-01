From ausdom

PowerCore 5000 Portable Charger UltraCompact 5000mAh External Battery with FastCharging Technology Power Bank for iPhone iPad Samsung Galaxy and More

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

The Advantage: Join the 50 million+ powered by America's leading USB charging brand. High Capacity: Contains 5000 mAh of power. Enough to provide over an entire replacement charge for iPhone X and Samsung Galaxy S9, or almost 2 charges for iPhone 8. Ultra-Compact: Remarkably small, tubular design slides easily next to your phone in any pocket or bag. Just 10cm tall and 3cm wide. High-Speed Charging: Equipped with exclusive PowerIQ technology, it provides the fastest possible charge to any phone or tablet (up to 2A). Does not support Qualcomm Quick Charge. What You Get: PowerCore 5000, travel pouch, Micro-USB cable, welcome guide, our worry-free 18-month warranty and friendly customer service. USB-C cable and Lightning cable for iPhone and iPad sold separately.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com