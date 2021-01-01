PowerBeam M5 PBEM5300 US 2 Units 5GHz 300mm 22dBi 80211n Outdoor HighPerformance airMAX Bridge CPE Wireless

Best Quality Guranteed. PowerBeam M5 PBE-M5-300 (2-PACK) 5GHz 22dBi AirMax Antenna CPE PowerBeam M5 5GHz 22dBi AirMax CPE, high-performance airMAX bridge incorporating a dish reflector design with advanced technology, the PowerBeam is the latest generation of airMAX CPE for customer locations. InnerFeed technology integrates the radio into the feedhorn of an antenna, so there is no need for cables to connect the radio to the antenna. This improves performance because it eliminates cable losses. PowerBeam M5 5GHz 22dBi requires no tools for assembly, only a single wrench is required for pole-mounting. airMAX technology is proven in millions of deployments worldwide, exhibiting outstanding performance in outdoor environments. The TDMA airMAX protocol enables unprecedented scalability, high throughput and low latency in unlicensed, multipoint networks.