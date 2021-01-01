Fein Power Tools AFSC 18-IS Cordless SuperCut Interior Set

The FEIN SuperCut AFSC 18 is the most powerful cordless oscillating tool in the market today Working speed and performance are practically the same as the corded FSC 2.0Q model The AFSC 18 Cordless SuperCut uses Modern Lithium Ion technology which keeps the weight down Most powerful cordless oscillating tool in the market Lithium Ion technology with Fein high powered motor 40 years of experience in the Oscillating market Quick charger to help with continuous work Includes the interior set