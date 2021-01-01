From tinactin
Power Supply Sleeved Cable 24PIN 8PIN 4+4 MB 8PIN 6+2 PCIE Extension Cable Kit 500mm LengthRed
Best Quality Guranteed. Length: 19.68in (500mm). Wire AWG: 18AWG, 2.3mm(Rohs). Sleeve Tube: PP Material. Insulation Resistance: 20M ohm at 200VDC. Connector: 24 (2x12) Pin/Male to 24 (2x12) Pin/Female. 4(2x2)+4(2x2)/Male to 8(2x4)Pin/Female. 2(2x1)+6(2x3)/Male to 8(2x4)Pin/Female 4 Pin/ 8pin (4+4) M/B, 8pin (6+2) PCI-E Extension Cable Kit 100% heatshrink-free for a clean and professional look