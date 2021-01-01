Power Strip Surge Protector 12 AC Outlets 5 USB Ports Power Strip with USB 16.4 FT Extension Cord Power Strip Tower Overload Protection, Outlet.

12 AC and 5 USB Surge Protector Power Strip The surge protector USB has 12 AC outlet power strip and 5 USB ports, which can meet the outlet power strip charging needs of multiple devices at the same time when the power supply is not overloaded. 16.4FT/5M Extension Cord Power Strip with USBThe surge protector extension cord 16.4FT, surge protector long cord can be easily extended to the middle of the living room. Multiple Protection FunctionsThe power strip surge protector has 8 protection functions, When the usb power outlet power is overloaded, plug strip will automatically trip, Keep your device safe. Safety CertificateThe power board with USB has ROHS, CE and FCC certification, and the power strip tower outlet shell is made of ABS + PVC fireproof material, which has flame retardant function. What you will get Our 12-month worry-free service, if you have any questions about our surge protector outlet please feel free to contact our customer service team, we will be happy