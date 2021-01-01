From prolounger
ProLounger Power Recline and Lift Chair in Khaki Microfiber, Green
The ProLounger lift recliner is a wonderful addition to your home and makes getting out of your seat a breeze. Comfortable sit and arm support, long-term sitting, TV viewing, relaxed recline and peaceful sleep. Covered in a durable, stain resistant 100% polyester microfiber fabric. Recline allows you to lay flat. Seats up to 300 lbs. Ships in one (1) box. Easy assembly in less than 10 minutes with included instructions. Imported, color may vary. Color: Khaki.