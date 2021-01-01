Power Motion Recliner With USB Charge Port And Two Cup Holders -PU Leather Lounge Chair

Features:Recliner Chair: Equipped with electric button design, smoothly adjust to reclining position you prefer by pressing two buttons from 90 degree to 160 degree without the worry of wire intertwining.Comfortably Padded: Padded seat cushions give more comfort and support where it's needed the most. This model offers soft padding, excellent lumbar support and full chaise seatingUSB Charging Port and Cup Holders: The chair has USB outlet that keep your devices charging, and side pockets for small items within reach, two cup holders on both sides of armrests best meets your needs. (Notes: The USB ports ONLY for low-power devices, such as iPhone, iPad.)Clean Easily & Comfortable Upholstery: The chair features high-quality faux leather for easy cleaning while still providing superior comfort and aesthetics. Clean with a dry or damp lint-free cloth.Design for home theater: Enjoy the movie theater experience in your own home with your loved beings. Integrated and sturdy fame, made of durable metal to support body weight up to 330lbs.Spefications:Dimensions:Assembly:Warranty: