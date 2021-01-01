Power Lift Chair For Elderly With Adjustable Massage Function, Heated Recliner Chair

This beautiful understated piece of lifting chair is classic and elegant, it's incredibly sturdy and comfortable.It serves two purposes, First, it offers a power lift function ideal for elderly individuals who have difficulty standing from a sitting position, It also works as reclining sofa chair that gently reclines the chair with a simple push of a button. Perfect for watching TV, sleeping, reading or relaxing, easy to operate,very quiet and smooth, can be adjust to any position, give you cozy feeling when you sit on it.