From morphxstar
Power HighPerformance Wireless Earphones Apple H1 Headphone Chip Class 1 Bluetooth 15 Hours Of Listening Time Sweat Resistant Earbuds Black Latest.
Advertisement
High-performance wireless earphones Up to 15 hours of listening time Adjustable, secure-fit earhooks for comfort and stability Reinforced, sleek design for sweat & water resistance during tough workouts or running Improved connection speedvia the Apple H1 headphone chip Compatible with iOS and Android devices Class 1 Bluetooth for extended range and fewer dropouts Integrated on-ear controls for music, phone calls, and voice capability With Fast Fuel, a 5-minute charge gives 1 hour of playback when battery is low Whats in the box: Power wireless earphones, Eartips with four size options, Carrying case, Lightning to USB-A charging cable, Quick start guide, Warranty card