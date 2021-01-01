Power Failure Rechargeable LED Night Light

The GE Rechargeable LED Power Failure Night Light will help guide you through emergencies. It offers three products in one - portable flashlight, night light and power failure night light. During regular use, this innovative LED night light emits a soft glow. During a power outage, it instantly comes on and can be used as a portable flashlight. Simply remove it from the wall. This night light includes a light sensor which turns it on at dusk and off at dawn. The retractable plug makes it easy to store when not in use. This product comes with a limited lifetime warranty.