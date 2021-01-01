From ge

Power Failure Rechargeable LED Night Light

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

The GE Rechargeable LED Power Failure Night Light will help guide you through emergencies. It offers three products in one - portable flashlight, night light and power failure night light. During regular use, this innovative LED night light emits a soft glow. During a power outage, it instantly comes on and can be used as a portable flashlight. Simply remove it from the wall. This night light includes a light sensor which turns it on at dusk and off at dawn. The retractable plug makes it easy to store when not in use. This product comes with a limited lifetime warranty.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com