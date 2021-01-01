From amped wireless
Power Distribution Block 2 Way 48 AWG Gauge AGU Fuse Holder Distribution Block 4 Gauge in to 2 8 Gauge Out with 60A FusesBlue
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. For any Car Truck or Offroad 12V Application (2GA/4GA)*3 In to (6GA/8GA)*2 Out, USA Standard Gauge AWG Power or Ground Wire Durable High Temperature Base, Gold Plate, Solid Machined Brass. Clear Acrylic Weatherproof Covers Distribution block allows you to connect as many as two amplifiers to a single power source Two 60A ANL Fuses Included