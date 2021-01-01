From morphxstar

Power Cube Surge Protector and USB Wall tap Power Combo 3 Protected AC outlets 6 USBA Ports 6ft Cord Black 540J UL Certified

$25.56
In stock
Best Quality Guranteed. 2-in-1 compact cube-shape power station with protected AC outlets and USB-A charging ports Top portion is a detachable USB wall tap charger with 4 USB-A charging ports - 4. 8A / 24W Bottom portion is equipped with 3 surge protected AC outlets with 540 Jouls surge protection and 2 USB-A charging ports - 2. 4A / 12W 90 degree Swivel 6ft cord with flat-end plug allows this space-saving surge protector to fit in a tight environment UL certified to meet the strictest safety standard

