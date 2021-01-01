From danfoss - engineering
Power Cord Extension Cable Heavy Duty 14AWG 515P to 515R 15A 15 P024015 15 ft
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. HEAVY DUTY POWER EXTENSION CORD: Ideal for extending power connections of larger servers, PDUs, PCs, monitors, laser printers, household appliances and any other device that requires heavier-gauge cabling. HIGH QUALITY CONNECTIONS: NEMA 5-15R to NEMA 5-15P connectors. 15-FT. HEAVY-DUTY EXTENSION CORD: Allows you to extend the length of your existing power cord an additional 15 ft. Constructed of 14AWG wire, the cable is rated 15AMP, 120Volts. SUPERIOR CONSTRUCTION: Manufactured in compliance with strict RoHS specifications. UL listed. Durable SJT jacket. LIFETIME WARRANTY: For peace of mind, the P024-015 comes with a lifetime limited warranty.