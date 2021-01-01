Power Converter Regulator DC 12V24V9V~35V to DC 6V 10A 60W Waterproof Voltage Convert Transformer

Best Quality Guranteed. Waterproof IP68 Voltage Converter Regulator DC 12V/24V(9V-35V DC) to DC 6V 10A 60W. Protections: Over-load, Over-current, Over-temperature, Short-circuit, Over-voltage. Auto-recovery when device is back to normal operating; high transfer efficiency of 92% max. Die-cast aluminum shell, anti-shock, and moisture-proof and has stronger durability. New and Old label is being changed, but the products are same. Note: It is recommended to use stable DC power for the input power supply If you use the pulsed DC power provided by the generator, please filter it with capacitor before connecting it to the converter. If you use solar panel to supply directly, please note that the open circuit voltage of the solar panel cannot exceed the maximum withstand voltage of the converter. The supply voltage should be within the rated voltage and always leave a certain margin.