For over 60 years, Nylabone has been creating dog chew toys in a variety of shapes, textures, and sizes to satisfy every fur pal. From our unique line of Natural Alternatives, this Power Chew Braided Bully Stick Alternative is cleaner and safer than real bully sticks and offers all the same benefits—with no grease or odor. Its authentic braided shape and savory, calorie-free bully stick flavor will indulge your dog’s craving for real animal parts. Created just for power chewers, this long-lasting dog chew toy is made of durable nylon. It will help discourage destructive chewing, satisfy your furry friend's instinctive chewing urge, and keep them entertained. Plus, this USA-made Power Chew features a subtle textured surface that promotes dog oral health by naturally helping clean teeth and freshen breath as your best friend chews! This large dog chew toy is created for dogs up to 50 pounds. Nylabone Power Chew Bully Stick Alternative Dog Chew in Brown | 1821484926