Power Charger 65W Fit for Dell Latitude 5490 3590 3340 5500 5290 6230 7240 3340 6430 7490 7404 6520 5450 5530 5580 5590 7204 Laptop AC Adapter

Small Size, Big Capacity: Laptop charger Output: 19.5V 3.34A 65W. Input: AC 100-240V~1.5A 50-60Hz. HOME PUFF-65W. This adapter is 7.4x5.0mm charging connectors. Certified Safe: Control the power adapter quality and safety layer by layer, and form a strict inspection and monitoring system, providing superior protection and satisfactory service for you, certificated with CE/FCC/RoHS standard. Quality Assurance: HOMEPUFF with high quality laptop charger materials, unique design and quality inspection to give customers a satisfying consumer experience and to ensure current instability, overheating, short circuit safety. What will You Gain: Power adapter 65W and adapter laptop power supply cable 7.4x5.0mm for Dell computer with 100% customer satisfaction guarantee. Please let us know if you are not satisfied with the charger in time and we'll give you a satisfactory solution or full refund. Welcome to place an order for our high quality laptop power, my dear customer. Compatible Part N