Power Bank 25000mAh Portable Charger Battery High Capacity with Digital Display LCD Screen 3 USB Output 2 Input Compatible Smartphone Tablet and More

Upgrade 25000mAh Power BankHuge Capacity Power Bank With 25000mAh capacity, you don't have to worry about power dies while go out. No worry about power off in Hurricane Days. High-Speed Charging 3 Output & Fashion LEDThree 2.4A Outputs & Dual 2.4A Inputs. Support most Android and phones, supply for fast charging of Three devices, Three LED can be used as a torch and lightning when in darkness sharing the battery with your family or friend Green and Energy-Saving Charger Charging just for Outdoor Emergencies, easy to carry and alleviate the embarrassment of outdoor mobile phone equipment without electricity. Safe and Universal Compatibility Battery PackIt adopts the Polymer Battery(the safest battery type so far) and Smart technology regardless of devices type. Warranty Of Backup Battery24 months quality assurance. Any problems please feel free to contact us. We love to help! Package Including: 1XPower Bank/Micro USB cable /User Man