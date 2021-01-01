From lion brand
Lion Brand Pound Of Love Baby Yarn-Cherry
Advertisement
LION BRAND-Pound of Love. Super soft 4-ply premium worsted weight baby yarn in an economical size. One ball is enough to make a hooded blanket that is as adorable as it is practical. Perfect for Baby items. Features: weight category: 4, 100% premium acrylic. 16oz/448g, 1020yd/918m, Gauge: Knit: 22st x 30r = 4in/10cm on size 6/4mm needles, Crochet: 16sc x 20r = 4in/10cm with size G6/4.25mm hook. Care: machine wash (max.temp.104F/40C), tumble dry, do not bleach, do not iron. Imported.