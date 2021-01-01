From skizzenmonster chicken farmer shirts
Skizzenmonster Chicken Farmer Shirts Poultry Farmer Humor | Funky Chicken Whisperer Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
The one and only chicken whisperer, the true pullet tamer. When you talk every hen listens. Your livestock loves you! Perfect gift idea for every passionate chicken lover, for chicken farmers, poultry judges, people who raise chickens & show their hens and roosters at competitions. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only