2' Potted Noble Spruce Medium Artificial Christmas Tree - Unlit

Give your home decor an evergreen touch with this elegant tree. Leave it just like that, or add small ornaments and ribbon to enhance your color and theme. This mini tree is perfect for standing beside a doorway or fireplace. Product Features: Unlit. 71 tips. Medium profile tree. Burlap bag base with red bow. Non-allergenic tree. For indoor use only. No assembly required – tree comes in 1 piece. Comes in a weighted burlap pot. Dimensions: 2' high (from the base of pot to the top of the tree). 16" base diameter (at the widest point). Material(s): plasticNote: Branches are compressed for shipment, and need to be fluffed out upon arrival to look like the photo.